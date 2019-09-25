DNR Approves $50,000 Grant to Linn to Evaluate Wastewater System Improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 23, 2019 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Linn to evaluate the city’s wastewater system.

The grant offers funding to small communities for wastewater engineering costs incurred while preparing a facility improvement plan. The city will use the grant to develop the plan, intended to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service, meet permit requirements and address inflow and infiltration (stormwater entering leaky sewer pipes). The facility plan should be complete in August 2020.

“Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support the health and economic vitality of a community,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “We are committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.”

The department’s Water Protection Program’s Financial Assistance Center provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For info on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.