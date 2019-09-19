Diversified Forage Tour in Taney County Sept. 26

FORSYTH, Mo. – A diversified forage tour is scheduled near Hollister on Thursday, Sept. 26, according to Mike Dennigmann, agronomy assistant with University of Missouri Extension in Forysth.

The Taney County Extension Center, College of the Ozarks and Branson Bank are partnering to offer this program starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at the College of the Ozarks Hog Farm near Hollister, in Taney County, MO.

The tour will feature a discussion on MU research of a new forage called sunn hemp by Dr. Harley Naumann, University of Missouri agronomy professor, and a review of the College of the Ozark’s polyculture trial featuring a mix of sudangrass, sunn hemp, sunflowers and other forages. Tammy Holder, professor of agronomy at College of the Ozarks, will lead that discussion.

Also reviewed will be the college’s new establishment of big bluestem and indiangrass on the farm. There will also be a discussion on the forage use or control of Johnsongrass on farms.

“There has been renewed interest in diverse species forage mixes and native grasses“ said Tim Schnakenberg, University of Missouri field specialist in agronomy. “This tour will provide some real-life experiences with these diverse forages and a discussion on how they can fit into Ozarks pastures and hayfields is planned.”

A BBQ dinner will be provided at the end of the tour, which starts at 5:00 p.m.. The program is hosted by Branson Bank. Participants must pre-register by the calling the Taney County Extension Center at (417) 546-4431 or email taneyco@missouri.edu. Please call by September 23 to preregister. The College of the Ozarks hog farm is located at 257 Gobblers Knob, Hollister, or about 2.5 miles east of Hollister on highway BB.