Deadline To Apply For Commercial Vehicle Officer Approaching

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premiere law enforcement agency, is accepting applications for new commercial vehicle officers. The 10th CVO Class is scheduled to begin training on February 3, 2020. The application deadline is October 1, 2019. Interested persons are encouraged to take immediate action to apply for this career opportunity.

The Human Resources Division will contact each applicant to determine their location(s) of interest. Currently, positions are available at each of the following scale houses or portable scale truck:

Troop A — Kearney, Mayview, and Platte City

Troop C — Foristell, St. Clair

Troop E — Steele

Troop F — Jefferson City (portable scale truck)

Troop G — Willow Springs

Troop H — Eagleville, Watson

To be eligible candidates must possess a high school diploma or possess a GED and must have graduated from a Missouri Department of Public Safety approved law enforcement academy with a POST Class A license, or meet the requirements to obtain a POST Class A license through the veteran officer examination process. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age at the time of appointment and be a United States citizen. The Patrol offers a great salary and benefit package to new employees.

Individuals, including current Patrol employees, interested in this position must visit our website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov to complete and submit an application prior to the October 1, 2019 application deadline. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of the application. Individuals who have previously completed an application must access their profile in the system to re-apply.

The selection process includes a written examination, a job-related physical agility test, and an interview. The testing and interviews are tentatively scheduled for October 4-5, 2019, at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s General Headquarters. Prospective employees are required to undergo and successfully complete a polygraph examination, background investigation, psychological evaluation, medical evaluation, and a Patrol-administered drug test prior to an official offer of employment being made.

Interested persons can find out more about the qualifications by contacting the Patrol’s Human Resources Division 573-526-6117 or may apply online at www.mshpcvo.com and click on the scrolling banner.

The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.

MSHP is an EEO employer.