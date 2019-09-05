CVB Announces Gold Wing Road Riders Will Return to Springfield in 2020

SPRINGFIELD – The Convention & Visitors Bureau announced today that Wing Ding 42, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s 42nd annual motorcycle rally, will be in Springfield June 30-July 4, 2020.

The event is expected to bring more than 7,000 visitors to the city and they’re expected to spend about $2 million while here, said Tracy Kimberlin, president of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city’s nonprofit destination marketing organization that led the effort to bring the group to the city. They also will be in the city during the Independence Day holiday, typically a slow time for Springfield hotels, he added.

The last time the event was in Springfield was in 1999 when a record number of people attended. That July remains one of the top months for hotel bookings in the city, Kimberlin said.

Paul Hildebrand, the founder of GWRRA, said the group’s members like Springfield and are looking forward to the 2020 rally.

The rally boasts more motorcycle vendors, entertainment, seminars, and activities for Gold Wing and other motorcycles than most see in one place.

To register for the event or for more information, visit www.wing-ding.org.

About GWRRA

The Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) is the world’s largest single-marque social organization for owners and riders of Honda Gold Wing motorcycles — and some would say, the world’s largest family. Dedicated to our motto, Friends for Fun, Safety and Knowledge, GWRRA Members enjoy the freedom of belonging to a not-for-profit, non-religious and non-political organization.

Founded in 1977, GWRRA has more than 68,000 members in more than 50 countries.

The CVB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to boosting the local economy through growth in travel and tourism. Learn more at www.SpringfieldMO.org or call 417-881-5300.