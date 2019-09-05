Crossing Counties: Ava Cross Country team opens season in Springfield

The Ava High School cross country team competed in their first meet of the fall season on Saturday, August 31st, at Fellows Lake in Springfield. The meet was hosted by Strafford. All runners competed in a 5K (3.1 mile) race. The Varsity boys race had 88 runners, and the Varsity girls race had 74 runners. Only the top 20 runners medaled in the event.

Varsity Boys:

Garret DeVore – 33rd – 20:46

Ethan Tucker – 75th – 23:55

JV Boys:

Andrew Clevenhagan – 30th – 30:48

Varsity Girls:

Eden Little – 8th – 24:02 (Medal)

Kennedy Meyer – 31st – 27:20

Makayla Byerley -40th – 28:28

Rebekah Evans – 46th – 30:12

Taylor Long – 57th – 31:30

Hannah Evans – 60th – 32:29