County Road T-447 to Close September 23

Douglas County Commissioners are announcing County Road T-447 (DD Hwy.) will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Sept. 23 for bridge replacement. The road will remain closed until construction work to replace the Little Beaver Creek bridge is completed.

Until further notice, everyone is urged to please use an alternate route.

For questions, or if additional information is needed, please call the Douglas County Commission, (417)-683-6080. Office hours are Monday and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.