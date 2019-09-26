County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson came here on Monday and took me to the Dentist. They pulled three teeth. She stayed all night with me. Diana Davis stayed awhile also.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Tuesday.

I send my sympathy to the family of Faye Swofford. There was a big crowd at her visitaion and funeral. She will be missed.

Donna took me to Hootin’ and Hollerin’ in Gainesville Saturday night. I saw a lot of people I know and enjoyed watching the dancing.

Mike Strong and Lori of Kansas visited me on Saturday afternoon,

Max and Kathy Stephens and Lisa Hensley visited Jo & John Stephens on Saturday. Eric Stephens visited them on Sunday.

Donna came by here on Sunday and brought me dinner.

Reece Goforth of Springfield visited family and friends Sat. night and Sunday. He came by to see me on Sunday.

Chase Dodson visited David and Donna on Fri. and Sat.

Quin and Macee Breeding attended an outdoor movie with their youth group Sat. evening.

David and Donna went to Springfield Sunday night after Church. They had supper while there.