Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Lena, Bill Duckworth and Charles were recent winners in the Pitch Tournament.

Please feel free to come join us anytime for a meal, to shoot a game of pool, or pick out a book to take home and read. We love it when you come in.

Our meals are served from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Salad bar and crock pot goody comes free with the meal. You will enjoy visiting with our folks.

The Old Farmer sez: “Don’t judge folks by their relatives.”

Hillbilly word of the day used in a sentence—albino. “Don’t know about y’all, but albino car parts from that guy!”

Monday night music at 6:00 p.m., pitch tournaments Tuesdays at noon; Pinochle tournament Thursdays at noon; pool tournaments on second and fourth Tuesdays at noon; Grace Foot Clinic first and third Thursdays (only with appointment); T.O.P.S every Tuesday at 2:00; Grief Support, 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday; and Douglas County Health Department blood pressure clinic on the second Monday, 10:00 a.m. It just seems like to me that we have it all.

From my Mom’s Bible – Grace is God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense.

We sure do like it when the Extension office personnel come down and teach us how to cook delicious meals. Eat smart and be active. Make a shopping list. Make fruits and veggies half your plate. Read labels. Make half your grains, whole grain.

I came, I saw, I forgot what I was doing; retraced my steps, got lost on the way back; now I have no idea what’s going on.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.