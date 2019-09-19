By Tommy Roberts

We had our business meeting last Thursday. We talked about various people to come in and talk to us about current topics for seniors. Stay tuned for the dates and subjects.

Sue Pool, Jim Estep and Joretta Sawyer were recent winners in the Pitch tournament.

The Old Farmer sez: “If you get to thinkin’ you’re a person of some influence, try orderin’ somebody else’s dog around.”

Winners in the pool tournament were Lee Wilcox, Marshall Stone and Jerry Garcia. There will be another pool tournament on the 25th of September. Come one, come all and see if anyone can beat Lee.

It has been determined the cats at the entryway are a tripping hazard, and they leave their waste behind, so please stop feeding and watering them or giving them bowls of milk.

We could use more help here at the Center. If you are 55 and older, and want to make a little money, call AARP in Springfield, (417) 873-9225 to find out how.

From my Mom’s Bible — To avoid being tempted to eat the forbidden fruit, stay away from the Devil’s orchard.

Treva Warrick will be here on Friday, Oct. 11 for a session about Medicare and You. She will talk about the benefits available, and various plans. The program will be from noon to 1:00 p.m. It is free, so come on down.

I don’t trust aquariums. Something about them just seems fishy.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.