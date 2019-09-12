By Tommy Roberts

Janelle, Lena and Joretta were recent winners in the Pitch Tournament.

Lee has announced that he will have the Pool Tournament two Wednesdays a month now. In September, it will be on the 11th and the 25th.

The Old Farmer sez: “Lettin’ the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in.”

The folks that put the new wax on the dining room floor made it look really nice. They will do the hallway and other rooms soon.

Our monthly business meeting is Thursday at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend.

From my Mom’s Bible: The best exercise for the heart is to reach down and help others up.

Not only Seniors can eat with us but anyone and everyone. You may come by and pick up a menu or you can follow our meals in the Douglas County Herald. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 3:30.

Coffee and cookies with the Mayor on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m.

With all our aches and pains, we must have that rare Chinese disease . . . . “Yung No Mo.”

Until next week, have a good ‘un.