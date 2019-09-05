Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Recent winners in the Pitch Tournament were Evelyn Cantwell, Jerry Shepherd, and Lou Meile.

We send condolences to our friend, Annabelle Walker, in the loss of her husband, Marvin.

The Old Farmer sez: “Meanness don’t jes’ happen overnight.”

Our volunteers that come every day are the highlight of our day — those that help prep, those that serve, those that clean and those that deliver –– they are all the best!

Because of new waxed floors, the monthly business meeting has been moved over to the second Thursday, Sept. 12 at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Remember Adult Literacy class that begins Monday, Sept. 9, in the basement. You may call 683-5712 for times and class schedule.

A shout-out to my friend, Tylor. How are things with you?

This week we were taught by the University of Missouri Extension Office that one-half of our food plate needs to be fruits and vegetables. How many of us do that on a regular basis? Come at 10:00 on Tuesdays and learn more about Eating Smart and Living Active lives.

From my Mom’s Bible: A lie is a coward’s way of getting out of trouble.

We have puzzles you may work, card games to play, a game of pool with friends, and nutritious balanced meals. So come on down and eat with us. Maybe you’ll hear a joke or a funny story or someone playing the piano.

The early bird may get the worm, but it’s the second mouse that gets the cheese.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.