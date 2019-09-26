Celebrity Fiddler Surprises Audience at Weekly Jam

Mike Ito, a retired Branson performer, entertained last Monday night during the Music Jam at the Senior Center. Mike played with the Baldknobbers for 37 years before retiring, and now during the off season, he returns to Japan on tour and performs to sell out crowds.
Benched on Purpose
Submitted Photo Kindergarten and first grade students at Skyline filled the new bench donated by PTO and installed by volunteers Joe Vivod and Jerry Sartor.