Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Aug. 14 – Caney met Wed. evening to study God’s word. Bro. Hi Lambeth led us in prayer.

Bro. Jack Essary was our leader. He read Proverbs 1:1-33.

To be wise is to follow God’s word. Honor your parents. Stay away from evil. Accept reproof from your elders. There will come a time when God will not hear us when we cry.

We had a good time of learning and discussing this chapter.

We pray for our nation that it would turn to God and follow his Word. Please help us in this.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth.

Our youth need to be be taught this world is going to end. Either all together or one at a time, we come to an end. 100% will die. Make ready to meet Christ. No one knows when but everyone will die, not just the old, but all ages.

Sunday School began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Bro. Jeff Shipley took or concerns to the Lord in prayer.

Jack read Hebrews 13:1-8 for our devotion. God sends what we need when we ask. We are not deserving. but He hears and answers.

After a good Sunday School lesson, we sang. Happy Anniversary was sung to our pastor and his wife. They are celebrating 54 years. God bless them.

We had a time of testimony to begin praise worship. Janice Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, Dennis House, Melba Austin, Melissa Harmon.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special singing Melba Austin, Melissa Harmon.

Bro. Jack Essary brought the morning message. His scripture was Mark 11:20-26.

Have faith in God. Know He will answer. When we pray we need a clear oath to God. Let Him help you and you will overcome. Forgive others and He will forgive you. Then you can face the world with God by your side. Through Christ is the way to heaven.

A great message from the Word.

Due to a death in the family, this is all the news this time.