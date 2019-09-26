Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 2-2t

***

Backyard Bluegrass at Thursday Night Music Sept. 25th. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; October 3rd, featuring South Wynn. 2-2t

***

Squires Volunteer Fire Dept. Annual Membership Meeting, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., Squires Community Center. Officer Elections! Come and let your voice be heard. 52-2t

***

Eastern Gate Church Fourth Friday Singing, 7 p.m. September 27. All are welcome! 52-2t

***

Happy Home Church Singing Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share. 52-2t

***

Dougherty Cousins Reunion (descendants/relatives of Ben & Ollie), Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cross Point Church. Potluck lunch @ noon. Contact Brenda, 417-880-3369 1-2t

***

Making Molasses at Tony & Linda Stillings, Saturday, Sept. 28th, 8 miles west of Ava on Hwy. 76; 417-683-4973. Everyone welcome! Bring lawn chairs. 1-2t

***

“5th Sunday Meeting” Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Romance General Baptist Church with Bro. Luke Brampingham and Mason Eslinger. 1-2t

***

“Douglas County Quarterly Meeting”, convenes at the Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church in Mansfield, MO, Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. Potluck at noon. 2-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wed., Oct. 2nd at Kissee Mills, at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 52-1t

***

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2:00pm – 5:00pm @ Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg. Bring your song to sing and Bibles to worship. Covered dishes appreciated but not required. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 2-2t

***

Octoberfest open mic, chili & soup supper, door prizes, Saturday, Oct. 5th, 7 p.m. at Blackjack Church (South of Hwy. 14, east of AC on Rd. 350 in eastern Douglas Co.) 2-2t

***

Brown/ Burden Annual Reunion Saturday, Oct. 5th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Yates Cemetery (SE of Ava, Hwy 14-341), Catered Lunch (donation); RSVP 417-882-0150. 2-2t

***

Nance Family and Friends Reunion, Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Ava Senior Center. Bring food to share at 12 noon. (Door prizes, silent auction, stories, music.) Invitations were not sent this year, so spread the word. 2-2t

***