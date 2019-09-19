Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri Tribe District #9 will be meeting on September 21, 2019 at The Library Center, Room B, 4653 S. Campbell, Springfield, Mo. All Members are encouraged to be there. Any questions please send them to camtmedia@outlook.com.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Bob Courtney at Thursday Night Music Sept. 19th. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; Sept. 25, featuring Backyard Bluegrass.

Representatives of Private, Parochial, and Homeschool students that are located in the Skyline R-2 School District are invited to participate in a consultation meeting on Friday, Sept. 20, at 1:40 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct a census of students with disabilities, gain input about need for services, and develop a plan for services based on available funding. Contact Deborah Barker, Special Education Coordinator, at 683-4874 for further details.

Ava Market Days, 3rd Weekend of every month, Friday-Saturday Sept. 20-21 on the Ava Square.

John and Barbara Nelson Reunion at High Lonesome, Saturday, Sept. 21, doors open at 10:00 am, potluck at noon

Barnes Family Reunion, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Noon potluck @ Marilyn’s house in Ava.

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wed., Sept. 25. at Willie Lee Short Hollow, at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.

Squires Volunteer Fire Dept. Annual Membership Meeting, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., Squires Community Center. Officer Elections! Come and let your voice be heard.

Eastern Gate Church Fourth Friday Singing, 7 p.m. September 27. All are welcome!

Happy Home Church Singing Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share.

Dougherty Cousins Reunion (descendants/relatives of Ben & Ollie), Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cross Point Church. Potluck lunch @ noon. Contact Brenda, 417-880-3369

Making Molasses at Tony & Linda Stillings, Saturday, Sept. 28th, 8 miles west of Ava on Hwy. 76; 417-683-4973. Everyone welcome! Bring lawn chairs.

“Sunday Meeting” Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Romance General Baptist Church with Bro. Luke Brampingham and Mason Eslinger. 1-2t

