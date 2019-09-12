Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Ava Area Ambulance District Board Monthly Meeting second Thursday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

Possum Trot at Thursday Night Music Sept. 12th. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; Sept. 19, featuring Bob Courtney.

Douglas County Fox Trotters Obstacle Course, Saturday, Sept. 14. at the show grounds, at 9 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.

Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Annual Singing, Sunday, Sept. 15th at 1:30 p.m., following regular services at 10 a.m. and a potluck lunch at noon. All are welcome! Bring a song! For info or directions call: 683-5918.

Blackjack Church Revival, Sunday, Sept. 15-Saturday, Sept. 21st. Services are at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Saurday. Evangelists Bro. and Sister Rogers from Mountain Grove, Missouri in the outdoor tabernacle. Hwy. 14 east of Hwy 95; South on AC from 14; then (east) left on Co. Rd. 350. Pastor Murdy 417-543-3659

Norman Reception. You are invited to a reception honoring Jim and Marge Norman, Monday, Sept. 16th, hosted by PEO Chapter IH at the Ava Country Club between 6-9 pm.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society monthly meeting Mon., Sept. 16, 2019 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting on the third Tuesday of the month, Sept. 17th, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

Ozarks Native Plant Society meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 pm. Susan Farrington, Natural History Biologist will present a program on caterpillars at the Missouri Department of Conservation, 551 Joe Jones Blvd in West Plaines. Call 417-257-7544 for more information.

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wed., Sept. 18. at Braddock Lake, at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.

Douglas County Extension Council Meeting, on the third Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Noon at the Extension offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln in Ava.

Representatives of Private, Parochial, and Homeschool students that are located in the Skyline R-2 School District are invited to participate in a consultation meeting on Friday, Sept. 20, at 1:40 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct a census of students with disabilities, gain input about need for services, and develop a plan for services based on available funding. Contact Deborah Barker, Special Education Coordinator, at 683-4874 for further details.

Ava Market Days, 3rd Weekend of every month, Friday-Saturday Sept. 20-21 on the Ava Square.

John and Barbara Nelson Reunion at High Lonesome, Saturday, Sept. 21, doors open at 10:00 am, potluck at noon

Barnes Family Reunion, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Noon potluck @ Marilyn’s house in Ava.

Squires Volunteer Fire Dept. Annual Membership Meeting, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., Squires Community Center. Officer Elections! Come and let your voice be heard.

Eastern Gate Church Fourth Friday Singing, September 27 at 7 p.m.

Happy Home Church Singing Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share.

