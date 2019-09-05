Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park at the Upper Park Covered Pavilion in Ava. 6-7p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Ava Area Ambulance District Board Monthly Meeting second Thursday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. Overnight Trail Ride on Thurs., Oct. 11- Sunday, Oct. 14 at Big Creek in Hartshorn, MO. Contact: 877-932-4846.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society monthly meeting Mon., Oct. 15, 2019 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting on the third Tuesday of the month, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

Douglas County Extension Council Meeting, on the third Wednesday, June 19, at Noon at the Extension offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln in Ava.

Ozarks Native Plant Society meeting, September 17, at 6:30 pm. Susan Farrington, Natural History Biologist will present a program on caterpillars at the Missouri Department of Conservation, 551 Joe Jones Blvd in West Plaines. Call 417-257-7544 for more information.

Happy Home Church Singing, Saturday, September 28th at 6:00 pm. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come share.

Norman Reception, you are invited to a reception honoring Jim and Marge Norman Monday, September 16th will be hosted by PEO Chapter IH at the Ava Country Club between 6-9 pm.

John and Barbara Nelson Reunion at High Lonesome, September 21, doors open at 10:00 am, potluck at noon

