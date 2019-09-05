Bus Route Owners Association, Ava R-I School Board to Meet Sept. 11

Meeting is open to public.

On Wednesday Sept. 11, the Ava School Bus Route Owners Association will be meeting with the Ava R-I School Board to discuss transportation.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the board room beginning at 6 p.m.

The is an open, public meeting but only representatives of the Route Owners Association and school board members will be allowed to speak or ask questions.

Members of the Association and School Board ask that “anyone who attends please abide by this rule so the meeting will not be shut down.”