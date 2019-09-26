Breedon David Williams & Evelyn Harper

9-22 –Services opened by Cub reading the 130th Psalm, Wilma Hampton said the Morning Prayer. The adult class studied and read revelations 12-16 David Williams took up the morning offering after he said a prayer over it. Specials were sung by Judy and her two daughters, Emma and McKayla,

Cub brought the morning message from Mark 1:1-45 on John the Baptist and how he was the forerunner of Christ and his role in the ministries of our Lord. Judy Willis sang a song before services ended. Bill Harper said the dismissal prayer.

Evening services began with the congregation singing a few songs. Lisa Lafferty sang a special. We love to hear Lisa sing. Then, Judy Willis sang an original song called Unworthy.

Sue Thomas brought the evening message from several places in the Bible showing us that there were two different crowds at the judgment of Christ when he stood before Pilate. One was those who wanted to crucify Christ; the other group was those who said he was not guilty of any crimes. Which one are you?

Our 5th Sunday singing will be next Sunday on the 29th at 6 p.m., come and sing with us and worship the Lord, refreshements will be offered after the service.