Books-n-Bits: The Douglas County Public Library

We learned a lot last month when Rebecca Smith from the Douglas County Extension Office visited the Douglas County Public Library to give us tips on how to get moving as we go about our daily routines. That was our last program for this year. We would like to thank everyone who participated.
Among the new books at the library you will find:
FICTION
- Red Metal, by Mark Greaney
- The Border, by Don Winslow
- Recursion, by Blake Crouch
- The Friends We Keep, by Jane Green
- Smokescreen, by Iris Johansen
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz, by Heather Morris
- Bark of Night, by David Rosenfelt
- Paranoid, by Lisa Jackson
- Ellie and the Harp Maker, by Hazel Prior
- Tell Me Everything, by Cambria Brockman
- Shameless, by Ace Atkins
- Their Little Secret, by Mark Billingham
- My Life as a Rat, by Joyce Carol Oates
- The Summer of Sunshine and Margot, by Susan Mallery
- The Lager Queen of Minnesota, by J. Ryan Stradal
- The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead
- Summer of ‘69, by Elin Hilderbrand
- Backlash, by Brad Thor
- The Last Good Guy, by T. Jefferson Parker
- Four Funerals and Maybe a Wedding, by Rhys Bowen
- In Farleigh Field, by Rhys Bowen
- Love and Death Among the Cheetahs, by Rhys Bowen
- The Hope Jar, by Wanda E. Brunstetter
- The Forgiving Jar, by Wanda E. Brunstetter
- The Healing Jar, by Wanda E. Brunstetter
COMPACT DISCS
- Window on the Bay, by Debbie Macomber
- The Seekers, by Heather Graham
DVDs
- Let’s Learn S.T.E.M.
- Garfield; A Tail of Two Kitties
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel
- Alvin and the Chipmunks; Chipwrecked
- The Backyardigans; The Snow Fort
- Bubble Guppies
- Bubble Guppies Get Ready for School
- Dora the Explorer Singing Sensation
- Blues Clues Shapes and Colors
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered; Higher Ground
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered; Home Again
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered; The Road Less Traveled
- At Home in Mitford
- The Least of These