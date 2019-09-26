Blevins Talks About Civil War Oct. 10 at Historium

Dr. Brooks Blevins, Missouri State University professor of history, will be at the Ozark County Historium in Gainesville at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, to talk about his new Civil War book, volume 2 of his History of the Ozarks series.

Blevins is a popular speaker and his previous appearances at the Historium have attracted large audience.

The event is free and open to everyone, but seating is limited so those attending are encouraged to come early to ensure they have a seat.

For more information, contact the Historium at 417-679-2400 or http://ozarkco1@ozarkcountyhistory.org.