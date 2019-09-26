Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Praise ye the Lord. O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good; for his mercy endureth forever. Psalm 106:1

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 106:1-12, 48 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings and Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed the special singing from Wanda Goss and Dara Strong.

We had a special first-time visitor today. Grandma Molly Potter introduced Fisher Wayne Potter to the Church. W are so thankful Ricky, Araceli, and Big Brother Hunter brought him. Papa Richard was sure happy they were there too.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 1 Thessalonians 5. God said vengeance is mine, so we need to let Him.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker, Becky, Betty, Roy, Norma, Gary, Theta, Dara Strong & family, Tiffanee, Virginia, Lisa Blane, Pete Lawrence, Pete Turley, Denny Goss, Lou and Freda Tyler, June Dodson, Veda Bushong, Jo Stephens, Kay Hutchison, all sick, unsaved, unspken, military, Faye Swofford family and all others who are bereaved, and for law enforcement, country, and leaders and each other.

We were blessed with a delicious meal for September birthdays and anniversaries.

Sunday evening was our singing and sharing service. Testimonies were great and beautiful songs were sung by Theta Nokes, Ella Faye Mitchell, Richard Potter, Claude Robertson, and Pastor David. There was a sweet spirit and we closd with circle prayer.

Romance Church will host the 5th Sunday meeting on Sept. 27 & 28 at 7 p.m.

Our Pastor Appreciation Day is set for Oct. 6 during the morning worship service. On Sunday evening Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. we will have our Fall Harvest Party with hayride, hot dogs, and games. Hot dogs will be furnished.

May God bless you all this week.