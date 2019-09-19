Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Jesus wept.

-John 11:35

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 2 Corinthians 8:9-15 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Braydon Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings. Congratulations to Angie and Bobby Turley on the birth of their nephew Kye. I hear the spoiling has begun. Best wishes to parents Andi and Clay Kelley.

Braydon sang a special for us. Pastor David preached God’s message from Psalm 18:1-3. We should love and praise the Lord every day for his care for each of us.

We had good testimonies and appreciate the visitor and pray she comes back.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker, Becky, Gary, and theta Nokes, Maxine Turner, Faye Swofford, Kay Hutchison, Virginia Parsley, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Pete Lawerence, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Molly Potter, Howard Strong, Dara Strong and family, Tiffanee Satterfield, Wyatt Wharton, Lisa Blane, Roy Simmons, John, unsaved, unspoken, sick, military, country and leaders, bereaved, law enforcement, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. We then had a very sweet testimony service. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from John 5:14-16. A Christian light will shine everywhere they are to glorify God. We are not to hide it. We are to use it to help others along the way. Sometimes we have to tell others to stop when they are straying; sometimes they need to slow down a little and other times, encouraged to go on. He used a traffic light as the example.

Our birthday/anniversary dinner is Sunday at noon. Fried chicken is furnished.

May God bless you all this week.