Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Jesus said, and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Matthew 28:20

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after the singing. He read Psalm 99 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings. We sure miss Bobby and Angie and others who have been gone.

Zoe Shull and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Pete Lawrence, Gary and Theta Nokes, Faye Swofford, Vic and Jean Plant, Lisa Plane, June Dodson, Veda Bushong, Dana and family, Wanda Goss and family, all who are sick, the Tetrick, Tate and Thompson families, and all other bereaved, and the unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders and each other.

Theta Nokes sang a special. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Joshua 7:19-20. God knows all about secret sins.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang, then turned the pulpit to Brother Richard. He preached God’s message from Ephesians 4:1-3. No matter what happens, keep sharing about God. We had good testimonies.

May God bless you all this week.