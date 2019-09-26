Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Services this Sunday morning were held in the Tabernacle where the revival was held last week. Evangelist James Rogers of Mountain Grove brought the Word, encouragement and prophecies. We were blessed by this Brother’s submission of service unto the Lord and toward’s those who would accept it.

The reading of Matthew 5 and the beatitude scriptures preceded worship service. Then Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Joshua 1, noting that it was Joshua who ministered to Moses and who succeeded him. Moses led his people 40 years on what should have been an 11-day trip to the promised land. God extended the trip because of their murmurings and lack of trust in Him. It was the children of those who left Egypt who saw the promised land, their elders dying before hand. Moses, too, did not get to enter the promised land. In anger he killed an Egyptian soldier and left the Pharaoh’s house to a 40-year exile until God called him to lead His people from captivity. In anger, he broke the first Ten Commandment tablets when beholding the golden calf the people had made while he was on the Mount with God. Finally, he struck the rock in anger instead of speaking to the rock as God had instructed him in order to bring forth water.

Joshua had confidence in God, having been with and seen God working thru Moses. We have heard the evangelist’s word he brought us at revival, and we need to continue on with it for ourselves and for the church in order to have continued growth. God has provided His Word to give us structure and encouragement. As God outlined in detail to Moses not only how to build the tabernacle but also what materials were to be used. Placement and color was detailed as well. This demonstrates that God is a God of order. In the New Testament, we have an order as well; repent, accept Jesus as Saviour and be baptized. If we are not seeing the promises and blessings from God found in His Word, then we need to examine our life style. Is it in the order with the Word? When we obey Him, He promises to bless us. If we be strong in this endeavor, we will prosper and succeed (verses 7 and 8). God would not have been detailed in His instruction if it were not important to Him. Blessings follow our obedience to Him.

Our services begin at l0:00 am Sunday mornings. All are welcomed. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659. God hears our words of prayer; but He is waiting to hear it from our heart and not just our mouth. God bless you.