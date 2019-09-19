Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Sunday morning service began with prayer around the altar, bringing needs before the throne of God. Sunday School ensued with a study of Matthew 10 where the apostles were commissioned and ordained to go forth as they were now empowered with authority and all power from Jesus Christ. Discussion on preaching that “the kingdom of heaven is at hand” brought forth ideas that He was speaking of His soon death on the cross, that the rapture would be soon, or that “today is the day of salvation” for we do not know which breath will be our last.

The youth learned more about Lazarus and the rich man and the end of their days. Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Romans 10. The promises God declares are for all; but salvation is required. Many pray, and He hears the prayers of those saved, but only the prayer of repentance for those who sin. God declares we are to “be holy for I am holy”. God requires a holy place in which to abide and He does want to live in each of us. All things are possible if you would believe. Submit yourself unto God and resist the devil: he will flee! (James 4:7)

God will not always strive with man. Man followed the law with zeal; but it was of works without heart involvement. Jesus came to bring us redemption and removed the veil (the barrier) between God and us that we may now approach the throne of God directly by the blood of Jesus. Faith is required. We are to be about the Word with our hearts, having faith and confidence in all God declares unto us in His word. With salvation, we now have the Comforter to guide us and teach us. In the closing of the service, we were all led in the sinner’s prayer of repentance.

Revival with Brother James Rogers for Sunday and Monday nights was punctuated with prophetic word from God about the nation and the time of forthcoming troubles intended to bring His people back to Him. Particular words of encouragement, direction and healing were spoken to some. Many were prayed for at the altar.

Our services begin a l0:00 am Sunday mornings. The revival will continue through Saturday with evening services beginning at 7:00 pm at the outdoor Tabernacle. Amenities are available.

Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. God lives and reigns. Is He calling you today?