Bids: Woodland/Glade Restoration at Shannon Ranch Conservation Area

SOLICITATION OF BID

The Missouri Department of Conservation is accepting sealed bids for a Woodland/Glade restoration project on Shannon Ranch Conservation Area near Drury MO. The project requires cutting and cut-stump chemical application of all unmarked trees within treatment specifications in an area comprising an estimated 26 acres.

Bidders should note the project requires a contractor to hold a valid MO Commercial Herbicide/Pesticide Applicators License & be certified for category 2 or 1A.

For more information and a bid packet contact Forester – Shane Rice, Missouri Department of Conservation at (417) 746-0291 ext. 1482. A non-mandatory tour will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m. CST. Bidders will meet at the Department office in Norwood and drive to Shannon Ranch Conservation Area.

Completed bids should be sent to:

Missouri Department of ConservationAttn:Shannon Ranch CA-Woodland Bid

516 West Norwood Street

Norwood, MO 65717.

Bids will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019.