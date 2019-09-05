Bid Notice: Vacant City Lot

Bid Notice

The City of Ava will be receiving sealed bids for the sale of a vacant lot, 45’ x 100 ‘, located on 707 Elm Ave. see legal below:

All that part of Lots 7 and 8 in block 11 of W.W. CLARK’S SECOND ADDITION TO THE City of Ava, Missouri, as per plat of record in Plat Book 1 at Page 7 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, described as beginning at a point 45 feet West of the Northeast corner of Lot 8 in Block 11 and thence run South 100 feet, thence run West 45 feet, thence run North 100 feet, thence run East 45 feet and to the place of beginning.

Sealed bids will need to be submitted to the city clerk no later than Friday, September 20, 2019 by 4:00 PM. Bids can be mailed to: City of Ava P.O. Box 967 Ava, MO 65608 delivered to 404 S Jefferson St. Ava, MO 65608. There is a minimum price of $500.00 for the lot. The city reserves the right to accept or reject all bids.