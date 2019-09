Bid Notice

The City of Ava will be accepting bids for three (3) – 90 Plus High Efficiency Gas Furnace Heating and Cooling Systems with installation.

Sealed bids can be mailed to the City Clerk at City of Ava P.O. Box 967 Ava, MO 65608 or delivered to 404 S. Jefferson St. Ava, MO 65608. Bid opening will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. For more information call 417-683-5516.

The city reserves the right to accept and reject all bids.