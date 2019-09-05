Beverly Kay Tetrick, 75 years, 13 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on August 29, 2019 at Glenwood Healthcare from a long illness.

Beverly was born August 16, 1944 in Ava, Missouri to Warren George and Wilma Pauline (Foster) Fletcher.

On April 28, 1962 Beverly and Narvil Tetrick were united in marriage at Hartville, MO and to this union were blessed with two daughters, Tammy and Teresa.

Beverly was a 1961 Ava High School graduate. She was a homemaker and had also worked at Hagales Industries in Ava. She was a Christian and was a faithful member of Gentry Church in Ava for many years. She enjoyed quilting and traveling with Narvil through many states.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Most of all her joy was taking care of her grand and great grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Pauline Fletcher, and a great granddaughter, Ellah May Terrill.

She is survived by her husband Narvil from Ava, two daughters and their spouses, Tammy & Wayne Merrifield and Teresa & Kim Vaverka, six grandchildren, Lacie, Josie, Casey, Sadie, Corey, and Stephanie, 11 great grandchildren, a sister and her husband, Glenda & Charlie Miller, one brother, Butch Fletcher, nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Beverly were Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Eaton Cemetery. Visitation was prior to service Tuesday from 1:20 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor David Dodson and Pastor Bill Comer. Memorials may be made to Gideon's International or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.