Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

September 23 – We keep each other in prayer for traveling mercies when one or the other travels.

Darla Bennett visited with some of her family members and friends in Connecticut in the past week. Joe and Linda Wood drive to Springfield regularly for medical treatments, Darlene Sorensen drove Paulette Walls to an appointment in Springfield one day last week, we have families that drive some distance to church, kids with cars who drive to college, and we have several that just get into a car to make a short trip shopping. We know that it is by God’s grace that any of us come home safely.

Tim and Sally Henderson are still looking for housing. They want a “fixer upper.” He has the skills needed to take on such a project and we at Bethany want to see them settle here. Tim is teaching the Teen Boy’s Sunday school class and also is directing the Jubilee Singers. Sally has the Primary Sunday school class. They both participate with music specials. Tim and Sally sing duets together and Tim plays the trumpet either as a solo or with congregational singing.

Tim played a trumpet solo Sunday morning before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message, “The heartbeat of the local church.”

The eleven apostles started out with about 120 persons who made up the first church, but within two years there were thousands who were “Believers” and they had started churches when they were scattered outside Israel. We read in Acts chapter 2 that 3000 were saved in response to Peter’s first message at Pentecost. Then the church in Jerusalem multiplied greatly in the next few months. We do not often see that kind of growth today, so we need to study what they did and then do those things that helped bring about this growth. When we say “growth” we do not just mean numbers, but also the spiritual growth that is evidenced in righteousness and a real concern for the lost souls around us.

When the 3000 were saved they “continued” in the apostles’ doctrine. We have the “apostles doctrine” recorded in our Bibles today. We should read it, study it, think and talk about it, in love share the truth of it, and faithfully apply all its teachings in our own lives. That passage in Acts tells how they continued in fellowship and unity, in the breaking of bread in remembrance of the Lord’s death, and they prayed in faith believing. If we “continued” in obedience to the Lord in all these matters, then God could bless us with a great many persons being saved today.