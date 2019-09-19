Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Darlene Sorensen spent a few days with her parents, Don and Doris Taschner, in St. Louis last week. She had a nice visit and found then doing fairly well.

Norma Stillings attended the funeral visitation last Tuesday morning for her cousin, Norma Lea Stillings. Debra Bohnstedt, Tom Stillings, and Joyce Greenwood had come for the funeral. There were a lot of the Stillings cousins there. Many of them will be at Tony and Linda’s “Molasses Making” later this month. It was good to see all of them, although it was a sad occasion.

Norma Stillings, Betty Moore, and Caryl Feiler retired teachers from the Douglas and Ozark Counties schools attended the Annual Meeting of Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public school Personnel in Jefferson City last week.

Pastor Bob Sorensen’s message was taken from Isaiah 42:16, “The Master at the Controls.” When the Lord says, “I will,” It is a divine contract that He cannot and will not break because God cannot lie and He does not change. We can be secure in His promises and should heed His warnings.

In this passage of scripture He says, “And I will bring the blind by a way that they knew not; I will lead them in paths that they have not known: I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them.”

Seeing that we are “blind” as far as knowing the future and the way to go, it is best to follow the one who does know all things. Our Lord has promised those who trust in him that he will move the obstacles out from before us, help us avoid the wrong way, keep us safe, and enable us to endure to the end of the way. Our part is to submit completely to his leadership, to pray, to read his word, and obey it. His word will be like a lamp for our feet and a light for our path.