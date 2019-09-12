Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

September 9, 2019 – Stephen and Whitney Trimble and their two sons were our guests at Bethany Baptist Church, Sunday. When Stephen was three months old, Stephen’s parents moved to the Philippines where they served as missionaries for 25 years. When Stephen was 18 years old he came back to the United States to attend high school in Oklahoma City where he met Whitney. They surrendered their lives to serve the Lord and enrolled in college. They were married in his last year of school, and now they have a strong desire to go to the Philippines to serve there.

We had lunch in the fellowship room at noon and then watched a PowerPoint presentation concerning their burden for lost souls on Mindanao Island where he grew up.

The Trimbles sang some special songs with Whitney accompanying them on the piano for one of them and Stephen on the guitar for the other songs.

Stephen preached on the command to take the gospel to the entire world. He said that if it were not possible to do that, Jesus would not have commanded us to do so. He used as his text the account in Acts 8 where the Lord told Phillip to go out to the desert and he “arose and went.” The Lord directed Phillip to someone who was seeking to know the truth. So when he found the Ethiopian reading in Isaiah, he “began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus.” The Ethiopian believed, was baptized and returned back to his home in Ethiopia. By this time the gospel had been preached in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Now this was an opening into Africa.

Christians should be as obedient as Phillip in these two things to “rise up and go” when the Lord lays it on their hearts, and be faithful to “preach and teach Jesus Christ the Son of God crucified and risen again to provide salvation for all mankind.” If each Christian won one person each year and each new Christian reached one person a year, the whole world could be reached in about forty years. That plan should continue as more children are born, but this is where most Christians fail.

We sang “Happy Anniversary” to Pastor and Darlene Sorensen Sunday morning.