Bethany Baptist Church – Norma Stillings

We had a really good day, Sunday, September 1, with visitors coming in the morning and evening services. The highlight of the day was the baptism of 7 members of the Fay family, Sunday evening. The

Fays had recently moved here from Wisconsin. Pastor Bob was privileged to baptize his sister, Sandy, and her family. It is a blessing to see people get saved and then follow the Lord in baptism.

Tim Henderson started his new class for the Teen Boys, Sally took the Primary class, and Darlene had the pleasure to teach the two year olds.

Marvin Olesio and his family from Baguio City, Philippines are missionaries sent out from their home church, Liberty Bible Baptist Church, which is pastored by his father, Rodolfo Olesio. They work in the Mountains of Cordillera, Philippines. He said that the Lord is blessing them in their work. He is traveling in the United States to bring awareness, get prayer support, and to raise financial support for the eight mission efforts of their church. They are supported in the United States by the Fundamental Bible Baptist Church in Summersville, Missouri.

The church had a “surprise” birthday lunch in honor of Pastor Bob Sorensen. He received many cards and best wishes from the congregation.

Darlene Sorensen sang a special song before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message on “Missions.” His text was Acts 26:13-19 where Jesus appeared to Saul when he was on the road to Damascus. Saul had been instrumental in the deaths of those who were Believers in Jesus and now he was being called to preach to the Gentiles telling them “of these things which thou hast seen, and of those things in the which I will appear unto thee; Delivering thee from the people, and from the Gentiles, unto whom now I send thee, To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me.”

For us, “Missions” is the fulfilling of the “Great Commission.” Churches like ours have been given the responsibility and authority to go in the power of the Lord Jesus, to take the gospel of the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus out to the world. We are to start in our own neighborhoods and go or send that message of salvation out to the entire world.

The work of missions is our expression of love for Christ Jesus and for our neighbors who, according to the Bible, will die and burn in hell if they do not accept the sacrifice that Jesus made to save souls from Hell. If we really believe God’s Word, really love God, and really love our neighbors, then we will do everything we can to reach them with the gospel message.