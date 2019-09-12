Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

In this age, when information is swirling all around us until it seems that we cannot keep up, it is reassuring to know that we can take this one day of the week and forget our earthly cares. The Sabbath is a welcome refuge from stress. We need this time of rest to rebuild our relationships with others and strengthen our relationship with God.

This week we were reminded by elder Eck Ulrich that even in Biblical times it wasn’t always easy to remember to spend time with God. Elder Ulrich spoke to us about the journeys of Abram – yes, before he became Abraham. We followed Abram on his journeys in Genesis 11:31-13. First was the journey from Ur to Haran with his father, Terah, his nephew, Lot, and all the other members of his household. They settled there for awhile and his father died there.

At the beginning of Genesis 12, the Lord speaks to Abram and tells him to leave his country, his kindred and his father’s house to go to a place that God had prepared for him. Abram does leave his country and his father’s house, but not his kindred. They all head out in the direction of Canaan, and when they get there Abram builds an altar commemorating the promises God had made to him. But the Canaanites were in the land and so instead of stopping, Abram and the rest of his camp journey toward Bethel and build another altar and again call upon the name of the Lord. However, no answer from God is recorded at Bethel.

Abram then continues south and a famine convinces them to go into Egypt, and it is here that Abram asks Sarai to pretend she is his sister. Sarai is taken into Pharaoh’s court, but God intervenes and sends plagues upon Pharaoh and his house. Pharaoh is angry and sends them away.

At this point Abram begins his journey back north toward Bethel, where he comes again the altar he had built and again calls upon the Lord. Once again, no answer from the Lord is recorded. Abram and Lot by this time were quite wealthy and it seemed there was not enough room for both of their families in the same location, so finally a decision is made to go their separate ways – as God had originally requested back in Genesis 12:1. Here in Genesis 13:12 it finally says “Abram dwelled in the land of Canaan”.

Only two verses later, in Genesis 13:14-15 we read: “And the Lord said to Abram, after Lot had separated from him: “Lift your eyes now and look from the place where you are—northward, southward, eastward, and westward; for all the land which you see I give to you and your descendants forever.”

Do we sometimes have a similar hard time following the requests that God makes of us? Do we continue in our own way and then when we pray it seems like God is not there to answer us? Is it possible that we need to return to the place that we were when we last heard His voice?

