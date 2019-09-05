Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

The Bible contains almost 900 references to the word ‘servant,’ 65 references to ‘slave,’ and 18 references to ‘bondservant.’ In ancient Israel, if a freed bondservant chose to remain with the family for the rest of his life, his ear was pierced as a sign that he had freely chosen to serve.

A bondservant is one obligated to service without wages. Paul proclaimed himself to be a bondservant of Jesus Christ. It was both his duty and joy to share the gospel with people in many parts of the world. He met with plenty of opposition and suffered greatly for the cause of Christ, but he never regretted working for his Master.

Jesus said, “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed” (John 8:36). But how can a person be both free and a bondservant?

The Scripture says, “Whoever commits sin is a slave of sin” (John 8:34). But when God sets us free from sin, we become “slaves of righteousness” (Romans 6:18).

Jesus set the example for serving others. “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45). Christ put aside His own interests and feelings and committed Himself completely to His mission of rescue.

We have been set free from slavery to sin by His sacrifice and grace. Love for our Redeemer obligates us. We have been saved to serve.

Some of us had to labor – work and did not have time to do the usual sermon summary, but wanted to share this excerpt from a daily devotional that showed me that we are slaves either way and I'd much rather have Jesus as my Taskmaster!

