Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Pastor Wolfe shared an old story titled “Information Please” about a little boy who was home alone back in the day when we had telephone operators, party lines and such, and you could call for Information. The little boy cut his finger and did not know what to do, so he picked up the phone and asked for “Information Please”. He ended up crying and the lady who worked at Information was so kind and helpful. Then he needed help with schoolwork one day and he called Information Please. The little boy started calling regularly the Genie in a Bottle with questions and just to talk and the kind lady was always there.

When he moved across the country, he missed his friend. As he entered his teens, the memories of those childhood conversations never really left him. Often, in moments of doubt and perplexity, he would recall the serene sense of security he had then. He appreciated now how patient, understanding, and kind she was to have spent her time on a little boy. The story ends in his own words.

“A few years later, on my way west to college, my plane put down in Seattle I had about half-an-hour or so between planes. I spent 15 minutes or so on the phone with my sister, who lived there now. Then, without thinking what I was doing, I dialed my hometown operator and said, “Information, please.” Miraculously, I heard the small, clear voice I knew so well. “Information.”

“I hadn’t planned this, but I heard myself saying, “Could you please tell me how to spell fix?” There was a long pause. Then came the soft-spoken answer, “I guess your finger must have healed by now.” I laughed, “So it’s really still you,” I said. “I wonder if you have any idea how much you meant to me during that time.” “I wonder,” she said, “if you know how much your calls meant to me. I never had any children and I used to look forward to your calls.” I told her how often I had thought of her over the years and I asked if I could call her again when I came back to visit my sister. “Please do,” she said. “Just ask for Sally.”

“Three months later I was back in Seattle. A different voice answered, “Information.” I asked for Sally. “Are you a friend?” she said. “Yes, a very old friend,” I answered. “I’m sorry to have to tell you this,” she said. “Sally had been working part time the last few years because she was sick. She died five weeks ago.” Before I could hang up, she said, “Wait a minute. Is your name Paul?” “Yes.” “Well, Sally left a message for you. She wrote it down in case you called. Let me read it to you.” The note said, “Tell him I still say there are other worlds to sing in. He’ll know what I mean.” I thanked her and hung up.

“I knew what Sally meant. She had consoled me with those words when my canary died many years before. Never underestimate the influence you may have on others.”

In this age of Information, let us not forget that people are dying without knowing the only information that really counts. To know Jesus Christ and Him crucified. (1 Corinthians 2:1) They may never pick up a Bible or go to a church, but they may be in your sphere of influence. Are you showing them Christ by your words and actions? Do you have the Spirit of Christ? Can they see the fruits of the Spirit in you – love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance?

May we be faithful epistles – known and read of all men. (2 Corinthians 3:2)

Our midweek services have changed recently to Wednesday nights at 6:30 and we invite you to join us as Pastor Wolfe continues his prophecy study. But, we will have a special guest concert September 25, Wednesday night at 7:00 by Dawn of Hope Ministry. There is no charge to attend and this is in place of our prophecy study.

Stephanie Dawn is accompanied by pianist Dann Thornton. They share a musical connection that creates an attitude of praise to our God and brings to the listener a fresh revelation of God’s Word. Blind since birth, Stephanie’s first church solo was at the age of three. By the age of eleven she had recorded her third album and at fourteen she soloed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. She has appeared on the 700 Club as the female category winner in the National New Artist Search, and has taken the Grand Prize in the Ultimate Talent Search sponsored by Embassy Music in Nashville. Today, at age 34, she has a repertoire of over 300 songs, and sings in English and Spanish. She has sung on NBC, 3ABN, SAFE-TV, MPR, and in more than 1200 concert halls and churches across the continent, and has recorded over 150 songs on 12 CDs.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every

Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 128 people in our community were served during the month of August. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 66.75 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,479 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343.

Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!