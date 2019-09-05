Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Sept. 9 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, broccoli soup, salad, sweet potato cake, roll..
- Tues., Sept. 10 – Fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, savory potatoes, peach cobbler.
- Wed., Sept. 11 – Pork and stuffing, broccoli, roll, poke ‘n pour cake..
- Thurs., Sept. 12 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, country blend vegetables, scalloped potatoes, biscuit, brownie.
- Friday, Sept. 13 – Cashew chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, cookie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Book Club Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.
Monday Night Music Monday, Sept. 9th at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
TOPS Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.
***
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Pool Tournament Wednesday
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, Sept. 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Tuesday, Sept. 10: Ava to Ozark.
- Friday, Sept. 13: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.