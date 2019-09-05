Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Sept. 9 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, broccoli soup, salad, sweet potato cake, roll..

– Hot ham and cheese on a bun, broccoli soup, salad, sweet potato cake, roll.. Tues., Sept. 10 – Fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, savory potatoes, peach cobbler.

– Fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, savory potatoes, peach cobbler. Wed., Sept. 11 – Pork and stuffing, broccoli, roll, poke ‘n pour cake..

– Pork and stuffing, broccoli, roll, poke ‘n pour cake.. Thurs., Sept. 12 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, country blend vegetables, scalloped potatoes, biscuit, brownie.

– Chicken Cordon Bleu, country blend vegetables, scalloped potatoes, biscuit, brownie. Friday, Sept. 13 – Cashew chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, cookie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Book Club Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

Monday Night Music Monday, Sept. 9th at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

TOPS Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Pool Tournament Wednesday

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Sept. 6 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Tuesday, Sept. 10 : Ava to Ozark. Friday, Sept. 13 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.



NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.