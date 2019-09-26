Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Sept. 30 – BBQ Pork on a bun, savory wedges, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie.

Tues., Oct. 1 – Slow roasted beef, baked potato, seasoned green beans, hot roll, banana pudding delight.

Wed., Oct. 2 – Oven fried fish sandwich, coleslaw, savory potatoes, fresh baked brownie.

Thurs., Oct. 3 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, peanut butter cookie.

Friday, Oct. 4 – Spaghetti ith meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic roll, and spice cook.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music

Monday, Sept. 30th at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.

Ava Senior Center Board Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m.

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Pool Tournament Wed. Oct. 9th

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, September 27 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Wednesday, Oct. 2 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Friday, October 4: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.