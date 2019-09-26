Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Sept. 30 – BBQ Pork on a bun, savory wedges, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie.
- Tues., Oct. 1 – Slow roasted beef, baked potato, seasoned green beans, hot roll, banana pudding delight.
- Wed., Oct. 2 – Oven fried fish sandwich, coleslaw, savory potatoes, fresh baked brownie.
- Thurs., Oct. 3 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, peanut butter cookie.
- Friday, Oct. 4 – Spaghetti ith meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic roll, and spice cook.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Monday Night Music
Monday, Sept. 30th at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
Ava Senior Center Board Meeting
Thursday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m.
***
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Pool Tournament Wed. Oct. 9th
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, September 27: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Friday, October 4: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.