Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Sept. 16 – Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, garlic roll, Jello with fruit.
- Tues., Sept. 17 – Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, coleslaw, root beer float.
- Wed., Sept. 18 – Open face turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, spice cake, roll.
- Thurs., Sept. 19 – Polish sausage, sauerkraut, roasted potatoes, cornbread, coconut creme pie.
- Friday, Sept. 20 – Chicken & dumplings, coleslaw, roll, cherry chip cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Monday Night Music
Monday, Sept. 16th at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, Sept. 19 by appointment
***
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Pool Tournament Wednesday
Billiards!
Bingo Friday at Noon
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Friday, September 20: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.