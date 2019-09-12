Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Sept. 16 – Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, garlic roll, Jello with fruit.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music

Monday, Sept. 16th at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, Sept. 19 by appointment

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Pool Tournament Wednesday

Billiards!

Bingo Friday at Noon

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Wednesday, Sept. 18 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Friday, September 20: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.