Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities and OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Sept. 23 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, strawberry shortcake.

Tues., Sept. 24 – Grilled chicken on a bun, baked potato, broccoli and cheese, brownie.

Wed., Sept. 25 – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, old fashioned gravy, country vegetables, roll, ice box dessert.

Thurs., Sept. 26 – Beef and noodles, Antigua blend vegetables, biscuit, cherry crisp.

Friday, Sept. 27 – Ham and beans, cornbread, spinach, chocolate cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. – Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music

Monday, Sept. 23rd at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Pool Tournament Wednesday

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, September 20: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

Tuesday, September 24: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, September 27: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.