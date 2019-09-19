Ava Police Dept. Activity Report 

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Calls By Type

September 8-14, 2019

Alarm – 2 Animal Call – 2 Assist Agency – 8 Assist Person – 3 Check Building – 1 Check Person – 3 Check Vehicle – 5 C&I Driver – 2 Community Event – 1 Community Policing – 8 Disturbance, Domestic – 3 Disturbance, General – 2 Drunk Driver – 1 Follow-up – 1 Forgery – 1 Found Property – 2 Funeral Escort – 2 Juvenile Situation – 1 Misc/All Other – 7 Motor Vehicle Crash – 3 Stalled Vehicle – 3 Stealing – 2 Traffic Stop – 15 Vandalism – 1 Cemetery Gates – 11



Total Calls – 91

On 9/8, Ava Police arrested a subject for property damage occurring in the 900 block of Crain Street.

On 9/8, Ava Police responded to the North Caseys over reports of a customer opening an alcoholic beverage before driving away. Officers escorted the subject back to their residence.

On 9/9, Ava Police responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 5 and Y highway. One occupant was transported to Cox south.

On 9/10, Ava Police responded to the Murphy USA location over reports of a disgruntled customer.

On 9/10, Ava Police responded to WalMart over reports of two puppies locked in a vehicle without the air conditioner running. Officers found the owner talked to them about the issue.

On 9/10, Ava Police responded to the LDS Church fire alarm. Officers found that a toddler had pulled the alarm handle.

On 9/10, Ava Police responded to the Prime Care location, over reports of a white van taking up a space, with someone living in it. Officers asked the driver to move the vehicle.

On 9/11, Ava Police responded to a caller from the 700 block of Hill Avenue. The caller reported finding four cell phones when he mowed his lawn.

On 9/14, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of North Jefferson. The caller said their 13 year old daughter was not in her bed and the house keys were gone. They had also been sprayed by as skunk. The daughter returned before officers arrived.