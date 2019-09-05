Ava Police Dept. Activity Report 

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900    Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

August 25 – August 31

            • Alarm – 2
            • Animal Call – 5
            • Assist Agency – 11
            • Burglary – 1
            • Check Person – 4
            • Check Vehicle – 2
            • Check Well-Being – 1
            • C&I Driver – 1
            • Community Event – 1
            • Community Policing – 8
            • Disturbance, Domestic – 2
            • Disturbance, General – 4
            • Harassment – 3
            • Misc – 11
            • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
            • Traffic Control – 1
            • Traffic Stop – 14
            • Vandalism – 1
            • Cemetery Gates – 14

Total – 87

On 8/25, Ava Police responded to a call that a 58 year old male was having a cardiac arrest in the 400 block of Highway FF. 

On 8/26, Ava Police responded to West Washington Avenue for reports of two loose dogs. Officers contacted animal control.

On 8/28, Ava Police reponded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Martin and Mansfield. 

On 8/28, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of Bacorn Street for reports of two loose dogs making a mess of a yard. Officers advised the owner of the dogs.

On 8/31, Ava Police responded to the 1300 block of Maple Lane for reports of an vehicle attempted break-in.

