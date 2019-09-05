Ava Police Dept. Activity Report 

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

August 25 – August 31

Alarm – 2 Animal Call – 5 Assist Agency – 11 Burglary – 1 Check Person – 4 Check Vehicle – 2 Check Well-Being – 1 C&I Driver – 1 Community Event – 1 Community Policing – 8 Disturbance, Domestic – 2 Disturbance, General – 4 Harassment – 3 Misc – 11 Motor Vehicle Crash – 1 Traffic Control – 1 Traffic Stop – 14 Vandalism – 1 Cemetery Gates – 14



Total – 87

On 8/25, Ava Police responded to a call that a 58 year old male was having a cardiac arrest in the 400 block of Highway FF.

On 8/26, Ava Police responded to West Washington Avenue for reports of two loose dogs. Officers contacted animal control.

On 8/28, Ava Police reponded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Martin and Mansfield.

On 8/28, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of Bacorn Street for reports of two loose dogs making a mess of a yard. Officers advised the owner of the dogs.

On 8/31, Ava Police responded to the 1300 block of Maple Lane for reports of an vehicle attempted break-in.