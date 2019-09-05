Ava Police Dept. Activity Report 

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900 Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
August 25 – August 31
-
-
-
-
-
- Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 5
- Assist Agency – 11
- Burglary – 1
- Check Person – 4
- Check Vehicle – 2
- Check Well-Being – 1
- C&I Driver – 1
- Community Event – 1
- Community Policing – 8
- Disturbance, Domestic – 2
- Disturbance, General – 4
- Harassment – 3
- Misc – 11
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Traffic Control – 1
- Traffic Stop – 14
- Vandalism – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 14
-
-
-
-
Total – 87
On 8/25, Ava Police responded to a call that a 58 year old male was having a cardiac arrest in the 400 block of Highway FF.
On 8/26, Ava Police responded to West Washington Avenue for reports of two loose dogs. Officers contacted animal control.
On 8/28, Ava Police reponded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Martin and Mansfield.
On 8/28, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of Bacorn Street for reports of two loose dogs making a mess of a yard. Officers advised the owner of the dogs.
On 8/31, Ava Police responded to the 1300 block of Maple Lane for reports of an vehicle attempted break-in.