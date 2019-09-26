Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Schedules

Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer Leagues are underway. The complete season schedule was published in the Herald Sept. 19th.

During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.

Game 1 Scores from Last Week:

U4: No Scores Kept.

U6: Precision Automotive (0) vs. Fortner Cattle (5)

Clinkingbeard Funeral Home (2) vs. Outdoor Oasis (3)

U9: Precision Automotive (4) vs. Overall Construction (0)

Fortner Cattle (1) vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More

U14 Ava Martial Arts (4) vs. B&J’s Heating & Air (0)

Ava Parks (1) vs. Sonic (3)

This week’s games are as follows:

U-4

U-4 games will be played at the Inside Softball Field (Left Field.)

September 28 – Game 2

(Kid’s Day @ Lower Park @ 10:00)

9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms

U-6

U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park.

September 28 – Game 2

9:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Oudoor Oasis

10:15 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home

U-9

U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.

September 28 – Game 2

9:30 a.m. Vacarro’s Pizza & More v. Precision Automotive

10:30 a.m. Overall Constrction vs. Fortner Cattle

U-14

U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.

September 28 – Game 2

11:30 a.m. Ava Parks vs Ava Martial Arts

12:30 p.m. Sonic vs. B&J’s Heating & Air