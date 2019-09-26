These Ava High School Citizens of the Month for September were selected last week for displaying the character word citizenship. For the honor, students are nominated by high school teachers, selected upon displaying certain character traits, which this month included trustworthiness, reliability, and dependability. Participants shown above, are from l to r, Colton Hall, Home Pride Bank; Citizens of the Month Samantha Keyes and Jacob Carroll; Glenda Little, president of Kiwanis Club; and Dr. Teresa Nash, high school principal. Acknowledging their accomplishment, these students are recognized during Kiwanis Club meeting and receive a certificate and gift card from Home Pride Bank. Recognition is also given in the Douglas County Herald, and at school, a reserved parking space is provided.

For September, Jacob Carroll and Samantha Keyes have been selected as Citizens of the Month, for displaying traits associated with citizenship, this month’s character word.

Jacob, a freshman, is the son of John and Susan Carroll. At Ava High School, he is involved in Key Club, Pep Club, and Jazz Band.

As a freshman, Jacob is looking forward to taking several high school classes including Construction Trades, Mass Media, HomeTech, and Drawing 1. His plans for after high school graduation are undecided.

During the past two summers, Jacob has spent time working and doing chores on his grandparents farm in Wisconsin. His goal is to earn money for an upcoming Disney trip with the band program.

Teacher comments about Jacob noted that he displays good citizenship by showing respect to his peers, as well as teachers. He is always current on assignments and maintains a steady attendance record. One noted “he is about the sweetest boy you would ever talk to.”

Jacob stays active with club activities and the band program. He is always willing to help a classmate when needed.

Samantha Keyes, a sophomore at Ava, is the daughter of James and Amy Keyes.

Sam is involved in Student Council, NHS, TREND, FFA, Ava Lady Bears basketball and volleyball, golf, and FBLA. Her special community projects include volunteering for Fox Trotters, and the local food harvest.

Upon graduating from Ava, Sam would like to continue playing golf and one day make the LPGA Tour as a professional golfer. If that goal doesn’t materialize, she plans to go to medical school to become a surgeon, or attend law school.

Teachers report Sam is an outstanding student who demonstrates good citizenship in and out of the school environment.

Her studies are first priority, and she always represents Ava High School with class.