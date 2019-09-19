Ava Cross Country Results

Isaac Dalton poses for a photograph after placing 13th in the boys junior high division at Steve Waggoner Invitational in Willow Springs, Missouri with a final time of 10:35.

The Ava High School Cross Country team competed on September 12th at the Steve Waggoner Invitational in Willow Springs, MO. 41 Schools were set to compete, with almost 850 runners entered to race for the junior high and high school divisions. The Ava Junior High runners ran a 1.5 race and needed to finish in the top 20 to medal. The varsity runners competed in a Class 3 & Class 4 3.1 mile race and needed to finish in the top 15 to medal. Isaac Dalton medaled by finishing 13th out of 184 runners in the boys junior high division. Times for the Ava runners are listed below.

Girls Varsity

Eden Little – 24th – 25:51

Kennedy Meyer – 32nd – 28:24

Girls Junior Varsity

Taylor Long – 17th – 14:44

Makayla Byerley – 18th – 14:51

Rebekah Evans – 21st – 15:15

Hannah Evans – 22nd – 15:25

Girls Junior High Division

Autumn Baldwin – 89th – 16:32

Sunshine Cupit – 99th – 17:40

Boys Junior Varsity

Dathan Kilgore – 12th – 9:47

Caden Prock – 13th – 9:50

Andrew Clevenhagen – 70th – 16:43

Boys Junior High Division

Isaac Dalton – 13th – 10:35

Maddox Wade – 55th – 11:55

Preston Marriott – 181st – 21:04