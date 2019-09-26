Ava City Council Plan To Dedicate Veterans Memorial, Update City 10 Year Comprehensive Plan

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, September 24th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

Peggy Porter reported that the city’s cash reserves are at $2.4M. She also reported that the recent city audit went well. Porter (and Mayor Loftin) credited the city hall staff with helping the audit process take 1-2 days less than expected.

Reading of Bills

The Aldermen heard the reading of two ordinances:

Bill #19/10.14 – An ordinance calling a General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Ava, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 for the purpose of electing two aldermen- one from the West Ward and one from the East Ward of said city. The alderman approved two readings of this ordinance, voting 3-0 each time.

Bill #19/10.15 – An ordinance to amend City of Ava Code of Ordinances Chapter 94 Traffic and Vehicles Section 94-163 Rights and Duties of Riders repealing that part of the ordinance and changing to a new Chapter 94 Traffic and Vehicles Section 94-163 Rights and Duties of Riders. The aldermen approved a single reading of this ordinance, wanting to do the second reading when Alderman Jones was back in attendance.

Veterans Memorial Park

Mayor Loftin announced the upcoming dedication of the Veterans Memorial to be held on Monday, November 11th (Veterans Day.) The time was to be determined but will most likely be at 10 a.m.

Wire Welder Purchase

Mayor Loftin reported that the city recently purchased a wire welder, to be used to repair trash dumpers with rusted bottoms. The dumpsters can be expensive so the city hopes to save money by repairing them rather than replacing them.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Filter

Lofin reported that crews had recently changed out the sand in one of the filters at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. This work was completed in advance of a replacement for one of the other filters. The supplies for that replacement are expected to start showing up on September 30th.

City Hall Furnaces

Loftin announced that the city had recently started advertising for bids on replacing three furnaces at City Hall. He expects to open bids on October 4th at 4 p.m.

Fall Clean Up

The City will hold another Fall Cleanup running October 21-25. The approach will be the same as in the past, with pickups on the east side of the city the first two days, then two days doing pickups on the west side, then the last day visiting the entire city again.

Comprehensive Plan

Mayor Loftin indicated he’d like to begin working on revising the city’s comprehensive plan – last updated in 2008. The plan would be a 10 year forecast for how the city will maintain its infrastructure like streets, water lines, sewer lines, electric lines, parks etc. He noted that the public would have a chance to weigh in on the project along with city officials and the Board of Aldermen.

Closed Session

During the closed session portion of the meeting, the aldermen voted to dissolve two liens against the property at 401 East Webster. The property, long considered abandoned by owners had recently sold at auction. The dissolved liens were in the amount of $750.00.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, and Stan Lovan.Alderman Kieth Jones and City Attorney Larry Tyrrell were absent.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on Oct 8th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.