Ava Art Guild: Workshops and Updates

It is supposed to be fall but it is hard to be excited about ‘pumpkin spice everything’ when it is 90-degrees outside and I do mean everything. I’ve even seen pumpkin spice toilet paper. But soon we will be pulling out sweaters and complaining it is cold outside.

The Ava Art Guild is excited about our fall season with fun workshops and an annual Fall Art Show.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Guild is hosting a monthly workshop called Altered Books, led by Wanda Nava.

An altered book is a form of mixed media artwork that changes a book from its original form into a different form, altering its appearance and/or meaning. This is accomplished with markers, paint, glue, glitter and anything you can create.

The workshop is free and all supplies will be provided by the Guild. Everyone is welcome to attend. If possible bring a hardback book (older ones work great) without glossy pages. However, this is not required as the Guild will have extras.

Social time, which includes a light lunch, starts at 1:00 p.m., and business meeting is at 1:30. The workshop begins at 2 p.m..

Ava Art Guild will hold its annual Fall Art Show showcasing art from the Ozarks in many mediums and categories. Deadline is Oct. 14 by 4 p.m. The gallery will be open to receive entries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no entries taken after 4 p.m. People can bring items for the show to the gallery before the entry deadline. The show runs from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26.

There are categories for all types of art, with beginner, intermediate and advanced, and junior (under 18) which will be judged separately.

Entry fees are $3 per item for adults, and $1.50 per item for junior entries.

All types of art are welcome (must be family friendly) including but not limited to paintings, drawing, 3-D, mixed media, photography and much more. All framed art must have a wire hanger, no sawtooth hangers accepted.

Ribbons will be given in all categories and there will be a Judge’s Choice with a cash prize; People’s Choice for adults; and junior with a cash prize.

The gallery will be open Wednesday – Saturday 10 a.m to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public, please come and browse the art show and vote for your favorite. A People’s Choice will be awarded at the end of the show, and the recipient will receive a cash prize and ribbon.

The show is held at the Gallery, located at 303 E. Washington Ave., across from the Douglas County Herald.

For more information, call 417-893-9638 or avaartguild.yahoo.com or avaartguild.org or follow us on Facebook.