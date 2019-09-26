Arno – Hellen Blakey

Sept. 22– I took my news in last Monday, got some groceries, then went by John and Jo Stephens and got their pop cans.

Last Tuesday, I washed clothes, Mark and Sherry came by, Nina stopped and got some screen wire that I had.

I baked a cake Wednesday.

Thursday I went over to Raymond Haden’s with a birthday card and cake.

I got my yard mowed Friday.

I went to the drug store that evening and got groceries that were on sale. I baked bread and cake this morning for Saturday.

Mark and Sherry came by with some eggs Saturday. I took my baked goods that evening over to Faye Swofford’s fundraiser. There was a good turnout.

Sunday was beautiful day to go to church. Bro. Charles’ thought for his message was “Where are you?”, from the book of Jonah.

Monica came up and helped me get out of a mess with my insurance.The lady I talked with said one thing and did another, so, if you want to upgrade your insurance be sure you know who you talked to and that it is with your old insurance that you update with.

I have to wait until the first of October before I am back with my insurance, so pray I stay well.

Sunday afternoon it rained through Monday morning. I had 1 inch in my rain gage.

Keep our sick folks in your prayers. My prayers and sympathy go out to Faye Swofford’s family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.