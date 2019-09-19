Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Monday I baked some bread.

I took my news in last Tuesday, mailed two bills, stopped by the drug store and dropped off a birthday card early, went to Norma Stillings funeral, the one I met in the nursing home last week, baked an angel food cake.

Last Tuesday morning I had .1 inch in my rain gage. Wednesday morning I had .1-1/2 inches in my rain gage.

I baked cornbread, cooked a crockpot of beans and fried some chicken Wednesday, and that evening Nina ate supper with me then we went to the theater and watched “The Overcomer.” It was real good.

Mark dropped 2 hogheads off Thursday morning.

I am Great Grandma – the count is 16 now. Brittany Sturgeon had a 9 lb. 4 oz, 21 inch long boy, named Bennett Carter Sturgeon, he has a brother, Lincoln, and Dad, J.K., to welcome him into the family.

Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey that evening went to Theodosia to their O.E. S. meeting. It was election night. Worthy Matron Janice Arnett; Worthy Patron Tom Williams; A. Matron Lynn Hicks; Secretary Helen Conardy; Treasurer Dale Cutbirth; Cond. Joy Cutbirth; A. Cond. Sylvia Wood.

Friday I started on one hoghead. Kay came by for her cake that I made for her Old Folks Day.

That evening Nina and I went to Ozark to the S.G.T. and met Monica and Anette and watched the play “Fathers Anonymous.” This sketch revue of fatherhood from beginning to end.

Saturday, I finished the hoghead and cooked it.

Sunday, I took Jewell her cake for Old Folks Day. Kay and Jewell didn’t put their name in the pot so I made them a gift.

Bro. Charles thought for his message was “Who’s got your back?” Joshua 1:5-8; Psalms 124 “God’s got your back.”

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.